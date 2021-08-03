Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $31,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.18 and a 1 year high of $356.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.