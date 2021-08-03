UBS Group Reiterates GBX 255 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.38 ($2.88).

IAG opened at GBX 172.76 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a PE ratio of -1.37.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

