Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 33.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $379.55 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.38.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.