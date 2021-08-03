Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 81,973 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 124,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,841. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of 657.50 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

