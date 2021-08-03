Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.32

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.32 and last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 99371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

TCL.A has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

