Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 989% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

