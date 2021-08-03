TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post sales of $36.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $148.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,045,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 206,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

