Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,277 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $53,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.93. 148,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

