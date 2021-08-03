Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $200,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.47. 5,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,011. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.79.

