The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175,968 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $327.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $347.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

