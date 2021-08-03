Telefónica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,952% compared to the typical volume of 420 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,557. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.