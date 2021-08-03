Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.74

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$52.74 and last traded at C$52.39, with a volume of 13674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.17 million and a P/E ratio of 106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

