Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

