Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

