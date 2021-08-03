Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 71.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

