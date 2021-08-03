Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

