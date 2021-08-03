Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 750 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 65.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 139.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $172.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.