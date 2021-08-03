Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,293 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $117.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.