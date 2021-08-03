Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

NYSE:AJG opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

