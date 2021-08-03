Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 644.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.97. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.