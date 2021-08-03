Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $272.75.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.