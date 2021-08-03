Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.27

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 120213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
TKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$640.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66.
In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
