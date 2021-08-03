Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.27

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 120213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

TKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$640.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

