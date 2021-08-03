Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

TTWO traded down $15.24 on Tuesday, hitting $157.97. 318,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

