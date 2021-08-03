Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $13.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.05. 405,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

