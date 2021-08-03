Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TTWO traded down $13.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.86. The stock had a trading volume of 428,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.