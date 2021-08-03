Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO traded down $13.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.86. The company had a trading volume of 428,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

