Tael (WABI) 1-Day Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $18.11, $62.56, $4.92 and $5.22. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00807399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $13.96, $10.00, $18.11, $45.75, $62.56, $119.16, $6.32, $7.20, $4.92, $24.72 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

