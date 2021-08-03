Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,329. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

