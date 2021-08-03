Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

