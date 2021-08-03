Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. 290,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.