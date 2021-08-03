State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,021 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $194.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.20. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

