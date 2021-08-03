State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

