State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $11,107,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $349,860.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,324. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

