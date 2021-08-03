Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.10 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.79 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

