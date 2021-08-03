Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.08 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $195.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.