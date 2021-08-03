Standard Chartered PLC Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.87) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

