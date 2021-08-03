Standard Chartered PLC Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:STAN)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.87) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Dividend History for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.