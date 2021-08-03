Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 59,598 Shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,598 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition by 72.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 210,457 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

QELL opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.