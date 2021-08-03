Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,853 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

