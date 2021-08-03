Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $776,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

