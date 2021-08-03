Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,784 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

