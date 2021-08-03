Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 16,692 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

