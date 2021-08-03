Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.34

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.34 and last traded at C$45.06, with a volume of 58213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Several analysts recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.61.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.8949165 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

