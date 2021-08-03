Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 900 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

COST stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $431.50. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

