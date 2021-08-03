Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Update

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 5,073,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

