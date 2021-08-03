Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £110.72 Average PT from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £110.72 ($144.66).

SPX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON SPX traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting £152.35 ($199.05). The stock had a trading volume of 42,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £334.30. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a twelve month high of £152.70 ($199.50). The stock has a market cap of £11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.