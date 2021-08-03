Spectiv Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00802817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00094498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

