SparksPay (SPK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SparksPay has a market cap of $19,299.48 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,352,671 coins and its circulating supply is 10,241,167 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

