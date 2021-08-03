SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,011. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.79.

