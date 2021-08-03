SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.25. 322,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

