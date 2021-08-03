SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Update

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 7,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 2,067,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,176. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after buying an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.